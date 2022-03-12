2 killed, several injured in crash at DC restaurant

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two are dead and several others are injured after a crash at a D.C. restaurant that took place on Friday afternoon.

During a press conference, officials said that an elderly man was driving alone on Connecticut Avenue and lost control, crashing into the outdoor seating area of a restaurant.

Officials said that eight were transported to the hospital after this crash. Five of those individuals had life-threatening injuries and three had non-life-threatening injuries. Another three people were treated on the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Team, but police believe that this was truly accidental.

