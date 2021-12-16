2 injured after semi falls off Dan Ryan overpass

CHICAGO — Two people are injured after a semi truck fell off a Dan Ryan Expressway overpass and onto the roadway below.

Illinois State Police said the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the Dan Ryan at 27th Street. The semi struck a barrier wall and rolled off the overpass onto the pavement below.

Two people were injured and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

According to state police, the accident was partially due to windy weather conditions.

Crews remain on the scene to repair the damaged barrier wall.

No further details have been provided.