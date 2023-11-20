CHICAGO — Stopping for gas proved to be a highly lucrative decision for two Illinois Lottery payers who picked up Lucky Day Lotto tickets over the weekend.

Two lucky players will be splitting a $325,000 jackpot after they matched all five numbers during Saturday’s midday drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 7, 8, 9, 16 and 37.

Both of the winning tickets were sold at gas stations in Goreville and Lansing while the players were stopping for gas.

One ticket was sold at an H&H Fuel in the 200 block of South Broadway Street in Goreville and the other ticket was sold at a BP gas station located in the 17000 block of Torrence Avenue.

The lotto players are not the only ones taking home some extra cash after the big win. As a reward for selling the ticket, both stores will be receiving a bonus equal to one percent of the prize amount.

According to the Illinois lottery, over 19,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for Saturday’s midday drawing. 15,742 of the tickets sold won $1, 1,303 of them won $15, and 28 tickets won $200.

Lucky Day Lotto, which is exclusive to Illinois, is a game that draws twice a day at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

This weekend’s winning tickets are among the 10.7 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets sold this year.

Illinois Lottery winners have one year from the date of winning to claim their prizes and players are advised to write their names on the backs of winning tickets and keep them in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prizes.