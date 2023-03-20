FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois high school has announced the deaths of two students Monday.

According to a Prairie Central Community Unit School District Number 8 press release, two Prairie Central High School students have died in a ski-related accident.

The names of the students will not be released at this time.

“This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities. Students may have a

difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child,” Superintendent Paula Crane stated.

The Baptist Church in Fairbury is offering counseling, prayer, and a place for students to gather throughout the day Monday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.