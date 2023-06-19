CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hurt after a small waterspout moved ashore on Clearwater Beach on Friday afternoon as a line of strong storms moved into the Tampa Bay area.

The Clearwater Police Department shared the video, which shows the waterspout picking up several beach umbrellas and debris near Tower 2 on the south part of Clearwater Beach.

Several people were seen running as umbrellas and chairs went flying in the air.

Police said two beachgoers from Kansas, a 70-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after they were struck by flying debris.

On Friday, red flags flew at Clearwater Beach, warning swimmers of rough seas and hazardous swimming conditions.