2 ER doctors marry in front of vacant Chicago hospital amid virus pandemic

CHICAGO (WGN) — Two emergency room doctors who live in Chicago got married over the weekend in front of the now-vacant Cook County Hospital.

Dr. Eric Leser is currently an ER physician at Riverside Hospital in Kankakee. Dr. Victoria Gonzalez is set to graduate from the Cook County program next year.

“I was a student, walked into an overnight shift in January and Eric was the senior resident taking sign-out. We had about two shifts together and then after our second shift he asked me out,” said Gonzalez.

That was in 2016. Leser proposed in the Cayman Islands and they set the date: October, 2020.

Then, they found themselves on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

“I think it’s pretty surreal, just because you’re seeing all ages affected,” Gonzalez said regarding treating COVID-19 patients.

Amid the uncertainty, they decided to move the wedding date up.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Leser. “We’re taking all the safety precautions we can, but I didn’t want to waste any more time. She didn’t want to waste any more time. We love each other and we knew this was right and just wanted to make sure this got done.”

The newlyweds tied the knot Sunday at the old hospital, a building they both love, with Cook County ER Program Director Dr. Michael Schindlbeck performing the ceremony. 

