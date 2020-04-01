Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

18-wheeler full of toilet paper crashes and burns on Texas highway

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (KETK) – An 18-wheeler hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire on a Texas highway early Wednesday morning after the driver fell asleep.

According to NBC DFW, the driver was headed to a rest stop in Dallas around 4:15 a.m., but nodded off before he reached his destination.

The truck caught fire and shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 between Texas 310 and Interstate 45.

Thankfully, the driver and his dog did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Toilet paper has become an unexpected luxury since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Videos from across the country have gone viral of people inexplicably stocking up on it during the pandemic despite there not being a concrete need to do so.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular