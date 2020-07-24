Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

1,532 new cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois; 19 deaths

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials announced 1,532 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 19 deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 168,457 cases since the pandemic began. This included 7,385 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, labs have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 17 –July 23 is 3.4%. 

As of Thursday night, 1,471 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Also Friday, new restrictions take effect for many businesses in the city of Chicago including bars, restaurants and gyms.

  • Bars, taverns, breweries and other establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption without a Retail Food license will no longer be able to serve customers indoors.
  • Restaurants that serve alcohol will be allowed to continue to operate as long as they abide by ongoing COVID-19 guidance and existing regulations.
  • Establishments without food may still provide outdoor service as they did under phase three.
  • Maximum party size and table occupancy at restaurants, bars, taverns and breweries will be reduced to six people.
  • Indoor fitness class size will be reduced to a maximum of 10 people.
  • Personal services requiring the removal of face coverings will no longer be permitted (shaves, facials, etc.).
  • Residential property managers will be asked to limit guest entry to five per unit to avoid indoor gatherings and parties.

