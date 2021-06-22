Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
153 Texas hospital workers were fired or resigned after refusing COVID vaccine

by: Nexstar Media Wire

FILE – In this June 7, 2021, file photo, a person holds a sign to protest at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas, a policy that says hospital employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. Over 150 employees at Houston Methodist system, who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine, have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement, said Houston Methodist system spokesperson Gale Smith on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.

In March, Houston Methodist tried to incentivize the 26,000 employees at its medical center and six community hospitals by offering an extra $500 for getting the shot. The hospital system also warned that at some point vaccinations would no longer be optional.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

