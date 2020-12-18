15-year-old boy charged with murder in shooting of retired Chicago firefighter

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WGN Web Desk, Jenna Barnes

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter during an attempted carjacking, police said.

The teen faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery/armed with a firearm.

Dwain Williams, 65, was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3 in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Chicago.

Police said Williams was leaving a popcorn store around 2 p.m. when he was approached by four people, one of whom had a gun and fired shots, striking Williams in the abdomen.

Williams was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was a highly decorated fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago.

The teen was arrested Wednesday after being identified as an offender in the fatal shooting.

Police said they were questioning one adult and were actively looking for two other adults in the case.

