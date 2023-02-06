EVANSTON, Ill. — A middle school in Evanston was placed on soft lockdown Monday after a loaded handgun was found in possession of a student.

At around 11 a.m., police were dispatched to Chute Middle School, located in the 1400 block of Oakton, on the report of a gun in the school.

A preliminarily investigation revealed that a 13-year-old boy was displaying a loaded handgun to other students.

The gun was recovered without incident and the student was transported to the police station for further investigation.

The lockdown has been lifted.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.