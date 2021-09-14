13 foot RV attempts to cross under 9’9” train trestle at Racine, Mo.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo — About 3:15 p.m. reports of a vehicle crash at Racine, Missouri, at the railroad trestle over CC, just south of MO-86. 

It’s within sight of Seneca Rural Fire District main station at Racine, and they rushed into action getting the male driver and female passenger emergency assistance. 

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

Crash occurred as [RV] failed to recognize the height restriction of a bridge and collided with an overhead railroad deck.Tpr. T.R. Morris, of Newton/McDonald zone of Troop D.

Elaine Ferguson, 93, female passenger of Somers, Montana, was transported to Freeman West suffering moderate injuries. The male driver, of the same town, Sherman Ferguson, 83, also transported to Freeman West and suffering moderate injuries. 

Both were wearing seatbelts.

SCREENSHOT MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL CRASH REPORT

9’9” is the clearance. The RV is a 13 foot 2013 Diplomat.

M&M Wrecker removed the RV and debris. 

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP.  Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories