12-year-old Baton Rouge cousins get vaccinated together while documenting it on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 vaccination eligibility was expanded to include children ages 12-15 and a pair of Baton Rouge cousins seized the opportunity.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 12-year-old cousins used an age old game to decide who gets vaccinated first.

“When it came down to actually getting it, I got kind of scared but once I finally got it, it was just like a little sting, you know, it wasn’t nothing,” said Emily Thomas.

Sitting in the back seat of the car, the pair documented the entire experience.

“I really kind of had mixed emotions about it because I was excited because I’m ready to get back outside, play sports and be with my friends. But then when it came down to actually getting it, I got kind of scared but once I finally got it, it was just like a little sting,” said Thomas.

Their parents said, seeing them take this step and get vaccinated shows how serious they are for a sense of normalcy.

“It’s just important for us that if we want to get back to that family tradition of creating memories, that we get vaccinated so that we can do this safely,” said Emily’s mother Nicole Thomas.

“You know, I hope that they are positive examples of getting vaccinated for their age group,” said Kaden Thomas’ mother Morgan Thomas

The cousins were initially hesitant about the vaccine and the process, but hopes their video helps other kids who have concerns just as they did.

“Just do it. It can lead to different things like, a lot of people haven’t been able to see their friends or play sports or do things. It’s nothing to be scared about,” said Thomas.

