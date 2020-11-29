11 wounded in ‘mass shooting’ at Grenada biker club

by: WJTV Staff

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Grenada Police Department is investigating after 11 people were shot at a biker club early Sunday morning, according to the Delta Democrat Times.

Authorities from the Grenada Police Department and the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple shots fired at SSMC Biker Club on Highway 8 East shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Law enforcement agents in Grenada are calling the incident a “mass shooting.”

According to Acting Police Chief George Douglas, the victims were treated for gunshot wounds at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Grenada and other area hospitals including Greenwood Leflore Hospital and Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. Douglas said some of the victims were treated and released, the newspaper reported.

No deaths have been reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

Popular