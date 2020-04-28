Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

101-year-old woman born during Spanish flu pandemic survives coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WPIX/CNN) — A 101-year-old New York woman survived the Spanish flu pandemic when she was a newborn, and now she has recovered from COVID-19.

Angelina Friedman, née Sciales, came into the world in 1918 during a wave of Italian immigration to New York. It was during the second wave of the Spanish flu pandemic.

“Her mother died giving birth on the ship, and she was taken care of by her two sisters, who were also on board,” said Joanne Merola, Friedman’s daughter.

According to the World Health Organization, the Spanish flu infected about a third of the world’s population. Roughly 50 million people died from it.

Throughout her nearly 102 years of life, Friedman survived not only Spanish flu but also miscarriages, cancer, sepsis and now, a second pandemic — COVID-19. She has outlived her husband and 10 siblings.

“Everybody in the family lived until at least 95, except one uncle,” Merola said. “My mother is a survivor. She is not human. She has superhuman DNA.”

Friedman, a resident of the North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in Lake Mohegan, New York, was taken to the hospital on March 21 for a minor medical procedure but received a COVID-19 diagnosis. She spent a week in the hospital and was sent home a week later.

After running a fever on and off for several weeks, Friedman finally tested negative for coronavirus April 20 and was able to start eating again, her daughter said.

Merola hasn’t been able to visit her mother since February due to back trouble, and because Friedman is nearly deaf, they can’t speak on the phone. But the nurses have kept Merola updated on her mother’s progress.

“They tell me she’s doing great. She’s up and about as much as possible. She’s looking for wool to crochet with,” Merola said. “If my mother could see this, I’d tell her, ‘You keep going, Ma. You’re gonna outlive us all.’”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular