$100,000 bail for woman with history of airline stowaways

Marilyn Hartman

CHICAGO (AP) — A 69-year-old woman with a history of stowing away on airliners is back in jail after she allegedly violated court orders and took a train to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

A judge on Thursday ordered Marilyn Hartman held in lieu of $100,000 bail on a charge of escaping from electronic monitoring.

But because her arrest violated previous court orders she will be held without bail at least until Monday. She can then appear in court on those matters.

During Thursday’s hearing, Hartman’s attorney said Hartman has a mental illness and only went to the airport after she became upset by a recent television news story about her.

