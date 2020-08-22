The Mincing Rascals 8.20.2020: State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, looting, derogatory terms, DNC

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand, Eric Zorn, Heather Cherone and Austin Berg. They begin by discussing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s defense of her need for security surrounding her home. And they talk about how looting of last week in downtown Chicago should have been charged by the city. The Mincing Rascals go over the remarks made by two baseball figures, Thom Brennaman and Mark Grace. Plus, they weigh in on the Democratic National Convention. Finally, the topic that doesn’t go away: the Rascals talk about the latest on COVID.

