The Mincing Rascals 7.2.2020: Gun violence rises, fireworks legalization, COVID behaviors, school in the fall, the great mask debate

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing the latest on the world's education on racism since the death of George Floyd. Then, the Rascals weigh in on the profane language used in a city council meeting, of which a recording was leaked. They decide who is to blame in that situation. And Steve arrives with an update from a press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the Chicago Police Department. Plus, The Rascals try to understand the difference between opening the lakefront trail, and what's actually been going on there. Finally, President Trump is planning a rally and the Rascals have some ideas for him.