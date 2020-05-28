The Mincing Rascals 5.28.2020: Black America and excessive force, Coronavirus across the country, Restore Illinois, worship at the church

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They discuss the death of George Floyd, caused by a police officer kneeling on his neck and the country’s change in response to excessive force. Then, as Chicago prepares to enter phase 3 of Restore Illinois, the Rascals discuss how different cities and their residents are addressing the Coronavirus. Finally, the group talks about the Supreme Court’s involvement in church gatherings and the Thursday night deadline for Governor Pritzker to decide if they can occur, starting this weekend.