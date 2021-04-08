The Mincing Rascals 4.8.2021: Lake Shore Drive shooting, Derek Chauvin trial, 13-year-old shot and killed by police

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of WTTW. They begin this week’s politics discussion with discussing the situation involving the vaccination of 72 Trump Tower employees and Loretto Hospital and they share their thoughts on this. Then, they break down Senator Darren Bailey's campaign kickoff for Governor and the lack of mask wearing at multiple events. Then the Rascals switch gears and dissect the reasoning behind why President Joe Biden hasn't held a media press conference in a while. Finally, here’s what the Rascals had to say about their vaccination journeys, who should get the vaccine and who's jumping the line.