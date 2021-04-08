The Mincing Rascals 4.8.2021: Lake Shore Drive shooting, Derek Chauvin trial, 13-year-old shot and killed by police

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin the podcast by discussing the road rage incident in which a one-year-old was shot in the head. Then, the Rascals debate whether there is a strong enough defense in the Derek Chauvin trial in the murder of George Floyd. And they wonder how police-involved shootings are tried in Chicago – especially in the case of an armed 13-year-old boy.