The Mincing Rascals 2.18.2021: COVID-19 Anniversary, Speaker Madigan resigns, Congressman Kinzinger’s family, Chicago Tribune’s future

This week, Paul Lisnek goes behind the curtain with the Executive Director of CHANGE Illinois Madeleine Doubek. Listen in as Paul and Madeleine talk about the issue of redistricting and how it shouldn't be a glazed over topic since it determines money the comes into the state, how many congressional representatives you're going to have and how the process itself is unfair. Madeleine also explains how the process currently works and why specifically it needs to be updated. To wrap up the conversation Paul and Madeleine dive deep into a discussion about Chicago politics in general and how politicians should not be involved with redistricting changes.