The Mincing Rascals 09.10.2020: President Trump’s attempt at keeping all calm during the pandemic, resuming in-person learning and football

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing whose responsibility it was – between President Trump and Bob Woodward – to share with the country the danger of Coronavirus in February or March. Then, the Rascals consider how this virus has been handled throughout the state, in regards to hospital inundation and to schools restarting in-person classes and potentially even contact sports.

Lisa Donovan recommends that you go for a long drive and take a break from listening to the news. Eric Zorn recommends watching “Ted Lasso” on Apple Plus. Steve recommends “Killing Eve” on Hulu. John recommends checking out his “Sunday Standards” show. And Austin says to check out Roscoe Village Bikes.