The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Anarchy is not good policy. It’s chaos.

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/31/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan looks at the unusal nature of this year’s DNC/RNC, where the polls stand on President Trump v. Joe Biden (and maybe Michelle Obama?,) and what the pitfalls of a vote-by-mail election in November. Plus, Kasso reflects on the violence plaguing Democratic cities and why anarchy is not a sound political platform.
