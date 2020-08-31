The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Anarchy is not good policy. It’s chaos.

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Ryan Burrow of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn, Kevin Williams and Lisa Donovan of the Chicago Tribune. They start by sharing their takeaways from the Kenosha riots and the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Then, the Rascals weigh in on the decision by the NBA to postpone games in observance of those incidents and in support of Black Lives Matter. They respond to others' surprising commentary on the 17-year-old who shot and killed two people in Kenosha this week, claiming to protect properties during the riots. Finally, the Rascals wonder the value of the upcoming presidential debates, and what the November election will bring to public health and to society as a whole.