The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Anarchy is not a via policy for the future of the republic

Portland police make arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city’s mayor over who was to blame for the violence. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/31/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan looks at the unusal nature of this year’s DNC/RNC, where the polls stand on President Trump v. Joe Biden (and maybe Michelle Obama?,) and what the pitfalls of a vote-by-mail election in November. Plus, Kasso reflects on the violence plaguing Democratic cities and why anarchy is not a sound political platform.


