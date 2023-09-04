Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/04/23): To close out the summer with John Kass & Jeff Carlin is John’s younger brother Nicholas Spyridon Kass, a retired American diplomat with over 30-years of experience -focused on Aegean/Eastern Mediterranean issues, checking in from Romania (watch out for bears!) to discuss what the conflict in Ukraine will look like when the dust ultimately settles. Nick is also here with a profound take on why Donald Trump is likely to be the coalescing force that runs away with RNC nomination. Kasso is also concerned with what happens power shifts hands and we learn about his fear of mechanical monkeys.

