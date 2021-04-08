From the archives: Milt Rosenberg talks with convicted Watergate conspirator G. Gordon Liddy

In this Jan. 16, 1973, file photo, Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy is seen in Washington during a break in his trial. Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, has died at age 90. His son, Thomas Liddy, confirmed the death Tuesday, March 30, 2021, but did not reveal the cause. (AP Photo/William A. Smith, File)

G. Gordon Liddy died last week at the age of 90. He was one of the last surviving participants in the Watergate scandal of the 1970s that resulted in the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Liddy was a former FBI agent who helped orchestrate a break-in and attempted bugging of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington. After serving five years of a 20-year prison sentence, shortened by a commutation issued by President Carter, and the publishing of his autobiography, Liddy visited with Milt Rosenberg on WGN Radio’s Extension 720.