From the archives: Milt Rosenberg talks with convicted Watergate conspirator G. Gordon Liddy

G. Gordon Liddy died last week at the age of 90. He was one of the last surviving participants in the Watergate scandal of the 1970s that resulted in the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Liddy was a former FBI agent who helped orchestrate a break-in and attempted bugging of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington. After serving five years of a 20-year prison sentence, shortened by a commutation issued by President Carter, and the publishing of his autobiography, Liddy visited with Milt Rosenberg on WGN Radio’s Extension 720.