The power and performance of poetry

With the inauguration behind us and Amanda Gorman’s words ringing in our ears, Matt decided to call upon two guests to give us a look into poetry, the impact and importance it can have, as well as a live reading of one of their poems

CM Burroughs is an Associate Professor of Poetry at Columbia College Chicago. She is the author of two poetry collections: The Vital System (Tupelo Press, 2012) and the just-released Master Suffering (Tupelo Press, 2021.) Her books can be found here

Kevin Coval is an Emmy-nominated, award-winning poet and author of Everything Must Go: The Life & Death of an American Neighborhood, A People’s History of Chicago. Also founder of Louder Than a Bomb: The Chicago Youth Poetry Festival. His latest book can be found here

Other Chicago poetry resources can be found here

