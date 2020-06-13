Listen Now
Space journalist chats asteroids nearing Earth this year

Matt Bubala

Mike Wall

Scientists say that an asteroid the size of New York City’s Empire State building passed Earth. Mike Wall from space.com joins the conversation to chat about what would happen if it went unnoticed reaching Earth and other space exploration news.

