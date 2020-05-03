Listen Now
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson

Revealing the world’s most famous mysteries: What happened to John Wilkes Booth?

Matt Bubala

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chris Williamson working on a podcast. (Photo courtesy of Chasing Earhart/Chris Williamson)

Chris Williamson is a man that seeks out the world’s greatest mysteries. He joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss his new podcast about John Wilkes Booth. For information on other podcast episodes and documentaries, visit their website link above.

Share this story

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular