Phases of COVID-19 shaming: What is travel shaming?

Washington Post travel reporter Natalie Compton says the pandemic has created a new era of shaming. First, there was mask shaming for those not willing to wear one, social distance shaming when people are criticized for being too close and even virus shaming, when someone is criticized for getting COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, Compton says Travel shaming back then referred to shaming someone for not traveling enough. Now, Compton says there’s travel shaming. She joins Matt Bubala to discuss what it means.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction