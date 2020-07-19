PB&J open for business in West Loop

Matt McCahill, co-owner of PB&J joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss what his experience has been like opening up a restaurant in a COVID-19 world. PB&J stands for Pizza, Beer and Jukebox and has been open for a business a little over a week. Guests can experience a variety of Neapolitan style pizzas, cold beer on tap, craft cocktails and a state-of-the-art TouchTunes Jukebox with all the latest and greatest hits at this new hotspot located at 205 N. Peoria Street. Lunch and dinner is served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily.

