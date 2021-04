CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 18: Lake water washes over a concrete bike and jogging path along Lake Michigan on June 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Recent rains have caused the water in Lake Michigan to rise to levels now flirting with the record high for June which was set in 1986. The lake is currently 4 feet above normal and 1 foot above June 2018. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It’s been a while since crowds of Chicagoans have made their way to the shores of Lake Michigan. Eric J. Anderson of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joins Matt Bubala to talk about the current health of the lake and a surprising phenomenon known as ‘meteotsunamis’ that beachgoers should look out for.