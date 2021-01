With the inauguration behind us and Amanda Gorman's words ringing in our ears, Matt decided to call upon two guests to give us a look into poetry, the impact and importance it can have, as well as a live reading of one of their poems

CM Burroughs is an Associate Professor of Poetry at Columbia College Chicago. She is the author of two poetry collections: The Vital System (Tupelo Press, 2012) and the just-released Master Suffering (Tupelo Press, 2021.) Her books can be found here