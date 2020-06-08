Family business burned during violent protests, community starts GoFundMe

Alan Kokozian and his father Tony have owned Tony K Shoes in Los Angeles for 32 years. The family business was looted, destroyed and burned down in the midst of violent protests that took place on Melrose Avenue. Kokozian says his insurance company doesn’t cover for looting and civil unrest. As a neighborhood staple business, the community set up a GoFundMe page to help re-build. Kokozian joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss tips on what small business owners can do who experienced a similar situation and shares his story with listeners.

