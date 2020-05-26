Matt Bubala Full Show: The unofficial start to summer

This Memorial Day weekend, Matt and Jess have a very special in studio guest: Roger Badesch! He joins the show to chat about his new book, The Unplanned Life. At 2am, we chat with Washington Post reporter David Byler about Tammy Duckworth as a Vice Presidential candidate for Joe Biden. Illinois is entering phase 3 of COVID-19, but restrictions are still in place. Blake Stubbs talks about new movie releases and how to combat boredom. Later in the show, Jason Steffen talks about parallel universes and Sam Sanchez, owner of Old Crow Smokehouse and Moe’s Cantina chats with Matt about the restaurant industry. The full show podcast can be found here.

