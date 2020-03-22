Matt Bubala Full Show: COVID-19

This week, Matt Bubala tracks updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. We chat with a series of guests that can give us tips on how to handle the pandemic. We chat with parenting expert Sheryl Gould on how parents can manage anxiety with their children, Dr. Natalie Marks of Blum Animal Hospital on how to keep pets safe, movie critic Blake Stubbs on must-see movies to watch while at home, Robert Bartholomew on how the virus is impacting life overseas and reporter from the Washington Post, Hannah Sampson on traveling. The full show podcast can be found here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction