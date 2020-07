Matt and Jess bring you a special 4th of July show packed with guests! Artist David Orozco joins the conversation to talk about he’s creating a “time capsule” through art. Researcher Jonathan Benjamin joins the conversation live from Australia to talk about some underwater finds. Robert Bartholomew joins the show to give us an update on New Zealand. Dr. Karla Ivankovich discusses her new book. Throughout the show, we chat about the best places to see fireworks, Broadway shows and more!

