Matt Bubala Full Show 7.25.20

Matt chats with guests Jose Estrada about his new restaurant location and his partnership with a Chicago team. In the first hour of the show, Evan Shockley, a physicist from the University of Chicago talks about dark matter. Mark Nelson, one of the original “biospherians” joins the conversation to talk about his experience and the new documentary on Hulu, Spaceship Earth. Julia MacFarlane of ABC News in London joins the conversation at 3:45 for a live news update. The full show podcast can be found here.