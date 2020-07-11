Matt Bubala Full Show 7.11.20

This week, Matt has a variety of guests to keep you entertained! He chats with Author Matthew Crawford on the future of driving for teens and why it has become boring. Jen Glantz gives us her 5 year update on what it’s like being a bridesmaid for hire and what weddings look like post COVID-19. John Kelly, CEO of Zenreach joins show to discuss how companies are doing, the comparisons between 2019 and 2020 and what it means moving forward. Finally, friend of the show, Dr. Natalie Marks of Blum Animal Hospital joins the conversation to discuss how people can keep their pets healthy and safe this summer. The full show podcast can be found here.

