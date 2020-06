Jessica Mlinaric from Secret Chicago chats about hidden gems around the city. Eddie Komenda chats about the new rules for Las Vegas and what travelers need to be prepared for. Hannah Sampson from the Washington Post chats about the downfall of the Alaskan cruise industry. Researcher Vincent Gaffney chats about a new Stonehenge discovery. Phil Rogers chats about baseball’s return and what fans can expect with new limitations. The full show podcast can be found here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction