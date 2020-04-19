Matt Bubala Full Show 4.18.20

There’s lots to cover on this full show episode of The Matt Bubala Show! We are joined by some old friends: Former WGN Radio traffic reporter, Violeta Podrumedic chats about her family’s restaurant, Little Bucharest Bistro. Former WGN Radio producer Mike Heidemann also joins Matt and Jess to discuss his virtual concert series, the Stay At Home Sessions. Laura Davison, a reporter from Bloomberg Business joins the conversation to discuss details on the COVID-19 stimulus check and the paycheck protection program for loans and grants to help small businesses. It was recently reported that the government is already out of money….so Davison will guide listeners on tips. At 2:30 a.m. local company, City Health Tech chats with us about their device that teaches you how to wash your hands properly. At 4:30 a.m. Manny Juarez from the Museum of Science and Industry chats about how they are using 3D printers to create masks for first responders. Throughout the show, Matt and Jess chat about at-home cleaning tips, Florida beaches, margaritas, Roger Badesch’s new book and the preview of Michael Jordan’s new documentary.

