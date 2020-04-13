Matt Bubala Full Show 4. 11.20

On this Easter weekend, the show has a great line-up! Matt chats with Anthony McGee, Vice President of the Teamsters 700 and a former Cook County police officer about current conditions at Cook County Jail. Dr. Karla Ivankovich joins the show to discuss mental health tips during the pandemic. At 2:30 a.m., Rachel Jacoby, founder of Feed the Frontline joins the conversation to discuss her new non-profit about helping healthcare workers. Matt also highlights local businesses, 50/50 Restaurant Group and the Sundae Stop about their community efforts. We also touch base with ABC reporter Julia MacFarlane. In addition, Paige Wiser debuts her “erotic fan fiction” about Anthony Fauci. The full show podcast can be found here.

