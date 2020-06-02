Matt Bubala Full Show

The city has released guidelines for how businesses can reopen in Phase 3. That’s expected to happen in early June, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week. The guidelines say outdoor dining will be allowed at restaurants through an application process. Outdoor dining will include rooftops, rooms with retractable roofs and rooms where 50 percent or more of a wall can be removed through the opening of windows, doors or panels. Sam Sanchez, owner of Old Crow Smokehouse and Moe's Cantina joins the Matt Bubala Show to chat about the future of the restaurants post COVID-19.