Matt Bubala Full Show

Matt chats with Ryan Burrow live from Minneapolis about updates on the protests. At 1:30, we chat with Ed Komenda, reporter for the Reno Gazzette Journal and USA Today about the re-opening of Las Vegas. Local business owners Adele Shawgo, Grant Warner and Ulysses Salamanca also join the show to discuss entering phase 3 and what it means for Chicago. ABC reporter Julia MacFarlane joins us live from London and Robert Bartholomew joins live from New Zealand. At 4am, we chat with former Chicago Bears player Desmond Clark.