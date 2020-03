This week, we talk major news headlines surrounding the Coronavirus. Matt chats with Dr. Natalie Marks about how the virus could affect your pets and warning signs to watch for. Later on, we chat with Nashville musicians Jason ‘Slim’ Gambill and Latavius Mulzac and Chicago Emmy award winner, Damon Ranger. Later on, we talk about the sale of Victoria Secret with Associated Press retail writer Anne D’Innocenzio.

