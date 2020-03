This full show podcast includes updates on COVID-19, discussing the best and worst theme songs, remembering Kenny Rogers and more! Parenting expert Sheryl Gould joins the conversation to talk to parents about her survival kit, Grant Warner discusses the restaurant industry during the virus pandemic, Author Veronica Appleton shares resources for e-learning at home and Chris Gebhardt discusses what would happen if an asteroid were to hit Earth in a few weeks.

