Matt Bubala Full Show

This weekend, New York City Brasshouse trio Too Many Zooz kicks the show off. Susan Ibitz joins the conversation at 1:30 a.m. to talk about her “human hacking” skills. Geophysicist Mika McKinnon joins the show to talk about natural disasters during pandemics. WGN’s Mark Carman joins the conversation to talk about the Bears and Bulls. Belinda Chang joins the show to chat about a boozy brunch and how she’s raising money for hospitality workers. At 4:30 a.m., Jason Patera discusses why the arts in schools are important. The full show podcast can be found here.

