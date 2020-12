Senator Dick Durbin joins the conversation to discuss what happened with the COVID relief bill and just how much power does Speaker of House, Mitch McConnell really have over these matters.

New York Times reporter, Pam Belluck, to discuss her article on the severe psychotic effects COVID-19 has had own some people.

Plus, WTTW reporter Heather Cherone talks Mayor Lori Lightfoots’ past year in office.

