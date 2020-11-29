Matt Bubala Black Friday Special

Matt Bubala is back on Black Friday filling in for John Record Landecker with newsman Roger Badesch and Producer Jess Raines. Matt chats with Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist for ESET tricks on how to stay safe with Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. Alderman Ray Lopez joins the conversation to talk about why he voted no for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tax hike. At 8:30 p.m., Belinda Chang joins the conversation to talk about holiday cocktails and how people can still celebrate virtually. WGN’s Mark Carman joins the conversation in the hour for a sports update.