Listen Now
After Hours with Rick Kogan

Making the most out of COVID-19? Parenting expert gives you tips to manage time

Matt Bubala

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sheryl Gould (WGN Radio)

Parenting expert Sheryl Gould, founder of www.momsoftweensandteens.com joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss how parents and kids can make time effective during the COVID-19 outbreak. Gould discusses her “Stuck At Home Survival Kit”  and more!

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular