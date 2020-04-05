Local restaurants participating in ER Challenge

“I want people to know we are there for them”

Armando Vasquez, co- owner of La Scarola Italian Restaurant chats with The Matt Bubala Show about the ER Challenge, an initiative sparked by Windy City Live host Ryan Chiaverini. Vasquez and his staff have been delivering meals to hospitals in and around the suburbs to those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also discusses the famous “Walls of La Scarola.” Follow them on social media to find out which suburb the team is hitting next. La Scarola is also open for take out and delivery. To order call 312-245-1740.